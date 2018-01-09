Kaia Gerber is following in her supermodel mum Cindy Crawford's footsteps. The 16-year-old model featured in her first solo cover for Vogue Paris' February issue, after making her runway debut in Paris Fashion Week in September 2017.

The teenager is seen wearing a billowing hot pink Saint Laurent mini dress as she paired it with velvet high-waisted shorts. Gerber channelled eighties vibes as she completed the ensemble with a pair of fringe thigh-high black boots and triangular earrings.

The teen previously graced the magazine's cover with her supermodel mom in 2016. However, this issue, which hits newsstands on 26 January, marks her first solo cover. And in the process, she has been able to beat her mum in terms of age as Crowford appeared on American Vogue in 1986 at the age of 20.

The teen shared her cover on her official Instagram page, and thanked the fashion magazine for making her the "happiest girl in the world." Alongside the photo, she wrote, "I MUST BE DREAMING. to @vogueparis and everyone who made this cover possible."

She added, "THANK YOU! and to @emmanuellealt and @davidsimsofficial, you made me the happiest girl in the world. So much love."

Vogue Paris also shared the cover on their official Instagram page and introduced the rising star. The caption reads, "Introducing our February cover star... Kaia Gerber! (Someone who hardly needs introduction having brought the house down last Fashion Week.)"

It further says, "Posing for her first solo cover, shot by @DavidSimsOfficial and styled by @EmmanuelleAlt in @YSL by @AnthonyVaccarello, the daughter of supermodel @CindyCrawford shows she's well on her way to fashion stardom Get your copy on January 26."

The teenager raised a lot of eyebrows after making her runway debut at the age of 16. However, Crawford defended her daughter saying, "My daughter just got her driver's licence. I'm a lot more concerned about her driving by herself than her entering the world of modelling," she told Associated Press at the time.

Crawford, whose elder son 18-year-old Presley is also a model, went on to explain that her children always have her for guidance. "The great thing for my kids is that I know a lot about that world. I feel like: Who better to help guide them than me?" she said.

As for the controversy surrounding Kaia's age, the mother-of-two reasoned that in fashion it's "normal" to begin young.

"In some ways, I wish I could have pushed it off a year or two. But she's 16. That's how old I was when I started, which is young, but in fashion, that's kind of the normal age when people start," the 51-year-old veteran said.