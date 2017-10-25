Not for no nothing does Cindy Crawford – who was considered as one of the original five supermodels – still rule our hearts. The 51-year-old diva with an illustrious career as a runway queen and an actress, just reminded her fans of her "iconic" moments by sharing a sizzling hot throwback snap.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday (24 October), the veteran model shared a memorable pinup photo that shows her rocking a white one-piece attire. Cut dangerously above her hips, Crawford's sizzling bodysuit not only offers a glimpse of her toned frame but also sent fans into a frenzy.

"World Series ready," the House of Style star writes in photo caption. With her signature blow-out hair and the beauty spot, Crawford's sultry style is unmistakable in the photo as she poses with a baseball bat on her shoulders.

Apart from several raving messages, the mother-of-two also attracted a barrage of compliments, comparing her to a younger version of her model daughter, Kaia Gerber.

"What year was this picture taken? Looks just like your daughter. Truly amazing!!" a fan wrote, pointing out the striking similarities between Crawford and her 16-year-old daughter. "Young Kaia Gerber," another fan commented.

A third fan complimented the model's ever-youthful looks, writing, "This is about 25 years old... I had that pic in my collection. Don't worry Cindy Crawford. You still have it."

"Still beautiful then and now wow stunning body (sic)," added someone else.

Indeed, young Kaia – who made her catwalk debut at the New York Fashion Week last month – has inherited her mother's good looks and penchant for fashion as she continues to be the toast of A-lister gatherings. But, in her own words, the teenager also invades her mum's closet every once in a while.

However, she complains, "My mom and I aren't the same size. She's a bit taller. And we're not the same shoe size either, which is heartbreaking."