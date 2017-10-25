Cindy Crawford
Cindy Crawford attends the Third Annual InStyle Awards presented by InStyle at The Getty Center Getty

Not for no nothing does Cindy Crawford – who was considered as one of the original five supermodels – still rule our hearts. The 51-year-old diva with an illustrious career as a runway queen and an actress, just reminded her fans of her "iconic" moments by sharing a sizzling hot throwback snap.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday (24 October), the veteran model shared a memorable pinup photo that shows her rocking a white one-piece attire. Cut dangerously above her hips, Crawford's sizzling bodysuit not only offers a glimpse of her toned frame but also sent fans into a frenzy.

"World Series ready," the House of Style star writes in photo caption. With her signature blow-out hair and the beauty spot, Crawford's sultry style is unmistakable in the photo as she poses with a baseball bat on her shoulders.

Apart from several raving messages, the mother-of-two also attracted a barrage of compliments, comparing her to a younger version of her model daughter, Kaia Gerber.

"What year was this picture taken? Looks just like your daughter. Truly amazing!!" a fan wrote, pointing out the striking similarities between Crawford and her 16-year-old daughter. "Young Kaia Gerber," another fan commented.

A third fan complimented the model's ever-youthful looks, writing, "This is about 25 years old... I had that pic in my collection. Don't worry Cindy Crawford. You still have it."

"Still beautiful then and now wow stunning body (sic)," added someone else.

Indeed, young Kaia – who made her catwalk debut at the New York Fashion Week last month – has inherited her mother's good looks and penchant for fashion as she continues to be the toast of A-lister gatherings. But, in her own words, the teenager also invades her mum's closet every once in a while.

However, she complains, "My mom and I aren't the same size. She's a bit taller. And we're not the same shoe size either, which is heartbreaking."

Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber on the runway during the Valentino show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Getty

World Series ready âš¾ï¸

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on