If Michael Wolff's new bestseller Fire and Fury is to be believed, then Donald Trump goes to bed most nights with a cheeseburger. The US president has already dismissed the idea of exercise while voicing a love of thick juicy steaks, Diet Coke and McDonalds — the proof of which is easily visible in some of his most unflattering photos.

So imagine our disbelief when the White House doctor announced that the Potus was in "excellent health". Trump attended his first presidential check up at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on 12 January and according to his physician, Dr Ronny Jackson everything went "exceptionally well".

"The president is in excellent health and I look forward to briefing some of the details on Tuesday," Jackson said in a brief statement distributed by the White House.

The 71-year-old's health has been a growing concern for many these past few weeks, with many voicing concern for Trump's mental health.

In December, the president slurred some words while giving a speech and continues to contradict himself on major policies. While the Friday checkup did not include a psychiatric examination, the release of the report on 16 January may offer better insight into his condition.

However, neither Trump nor the White House is obligated to share the results in their entirety. They can choose what information to release and what to hold back.

That being said, the preliminary statement made by Dr Jackson has its fair share of sceptics, with many refusing to believe that an elderly man who does not exercise and eats junk food regularly has no problems.

"No, if his diet is as reported there's no way he's healthy," one person on Twitter wrote. "Not to mention test results are probably not even in. We can only hope those Big Macs do what we cannot."