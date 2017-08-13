Clarks has come under fire for its controversial new shoe range.

The retailer has been accused of "everyday sexism" for calling its new girls' shoe range "Dolly Babe", while the boys' equivalent is called "Leader."

The sole of the girl's shoe is pink and covered in hearts, while the boy's version is decorated with footballs.

Liberal Democrats' shadow Brexit minister Sarah Ludford described the name choices and design for the two shoe ranges as "depressing", while Carolyn Harris, shadow minister for women and equalities, said it constituted "blatant discrimination."

Labour councillor Miranda Williams said on Twitter that she was " appalled to find a Dolly Babe range for girls but a Leader range for boys."

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg said he could not believe Clarks had been "so foolish to call a pair of shoes for a girl Dolly Babe."

"It's wrong in all sorts of ways ... this is just really silly," he told the BBC.

After receiving a number of customer complaints, the manufacturer decided to remove the Dolly Babe range from its website. The boys' range remains on sale.

"We are working hard to ensure our ranges reflect our gender-neutral ethos," a Clarks spokesperson said.

The range is still available online from retailers including Amazon and John Lewis.

It is not the first time Clarks has been embroiled in a sexism row. Earlier this month, a parent buying school shoes for her daughter and son said the brand's girls' shoes were inferior to the boys' range.

"In the boys' section the shoes are sturdy, comfortable and weatherproof with soles clearly designed with running and climbing in mind," she wrote in a Facebook post. "In contrast, the girls' shoes have inferior soles, are not fully covered and are not well padded at the ankle. They are not comfortable and are not suited to outdoor activities in British weather."

In response to the mother's feedback, Clarks said it would start designing more unisex shoes and work to promote its gender-neutral stance both online and in the store.