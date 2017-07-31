ZX Spectrum fans have flocked to support a crowdfunding campaign to fund the publication of a new issue of popular video game magazine Crash. The magazine, which kept readers up to date with the latest Spectrum news, originally ran from 1984 to 1992.

Chris Wilkins, who grew up with Sir Clive Sinclair's iconic 8-bit game console, is leading the Kickstarter campaign, with original staff and veteran developers on board to contribute features and reviews.

The campaign has smashed its initial £12,000 goal, currently sitting at £27,716 with over 1000 backers and a whole 20 days left for money to be pledged.

"With the success of the new ZX Spectrum Next, we thought it would be a great time to create issue 99 of Crash - a magazine held dear by the Spectrum community," reads the Kickstarter page.

Wilkins is working with former editor Roger Kean and cover artist Oliver Frey to put together the issue, alongside the likes of Nick Roberts and Stuart Williams, who contribute their own features about game tips and adventure games.

And now for the history lesson. The ZX Spectrum holds a special place in the hearts of many British gamers. It was an 8-bit console that required games to be loaded in from tape (this was time consuming).

Among the most notable games released for the system were Elite, Manic Miner, Chuckie Egg and Skool Daze.

Crash magazine was THE magazine for Spectrum owners. Issue one was published in February 1984, with 98 subsequent issues published thereafter, under a total of 10 editors. The final issue was published in April 1994.

At its height the magazine had a circulation of over 100,000.

The minimum pledge to the campaign is £7, which will get you a PDF of the final product. For £15 you get the hardback manual itself, with more expensive pledges offering rewards including a mug, wallet, mouse mat and more.

A stretch goal has been added, owing to the campaign's early success, which will mean everyone who has pledged £15 or more will also receive a 2018 calendar featuring classic Crash cover art.