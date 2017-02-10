Clive Lewis, the MP who quit Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet before the Brexit vote, is reportedly sounding out the idea of replacing the Labour leader.

The former shadow secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy was forced to resign his role prior to the Article 50 vote as his Norwich South constituency was heavily in favour of remaining in the European Union.

Despite being a close Corbyn ally, Lewis is now said to be eyeing a potential leadership bid.

Sources have told The Telegraph that Owen Jones, the left-wing activist and Guardian columnist, is speaking to other Labour MPs to gauge their support.

Jones has previously been very critical of the Corbyn leadership and in a July 2016 blog post, said that "Labour and the left teeter on the brink of disaster," under his rule.

He also expressed his support for Lewis as news of his resignation was confirmed.

In a tweet on Wednesday (8 February), Jones said: "Clive Lewis is genuinely one of the most principled people I've ever met, he resigned on a point of principle and that is commendable."

Following Lewis's decision to resign, Corbyn was forced to announce yet another shadow cabinet reshuffle.

Rebecca Long-Bailey, also tapped as a possible future leader of the party, replaced Lewis as the shadow secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy.

Sue Hayman has been appointed shadow secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs, replacing Rachael Maskell. Meanwhile Christina Rees has moved on to shadow secretary of state for Wales, replacing Cardiff Central MP Jo Stevens.

Bootle MP Peter Dowd replaced Long-Bailey, MP for Salford & Eccles, as shadow chief secretary to the treasury. Dawn Butler is yet to be replaced as shadow diversity minister.