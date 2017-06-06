Portuguese defender Pepe has confirmed that he is leaving Real Madrid 48 hours after the La Liga giants became the first team to retain the Champions League after defeating Juventus in Cardiff.

The 34-year-old's contract with the Spanish capital club runs down at the end of June and he wanted a two-year deal to continue at Santiago Bernabeu. However, Real were ready to offer him only a year's deal.

Pepe was unhappy with the manner in which the negotiations took place and the "annoyed" defender explained why he decided against saying goodbye to Real's manager Zinedine Zidane.

"Madrid didn't offer me two years. They just offered me one year, so it's clear that I'm not going to continue with Real Madrid. There are ways of talking and negotiating but the club hasn't acted correctly. That's annoyed me," Pepe said during El Partidazo on Cadena COPE, as quoted by Sport.

"So I am not going to continue with the club. An era has come to an end and a new one will begin. In fact, I've already started the move. Most of my things are in Portugal and I just have my house in Madrid."

"I have not said goodbye to [Zidane] because Zidane and Real Madrid knew that I was leaving before I did."

Pepe also revealed his disappointment after Real failed to defend him during the dispute with the tax office. He stressed, "The club didn't defend me with the tax office issue. You know I have everything up to date but did you see the club defend me?"

Pepe fell down the pecking order and was behind Raphael Varane and Nacho playing alongside club captain Sergio Ramos in the heart of the back four last season. The Portuguese defender joined Real from FC Porto in 2007.

The centre-back is believed to be attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan as he is available on a free transfer in the summer. Pepe has refused to reveal his future destination, but confirmed that he has received offers from England for his services.

"There are more offers, also from England," Pepe said, when asked about rumoured interest from PSG and Inter.