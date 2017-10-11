A clumsy motorist managed to smash his car into the front of his own home while attempting to park.

The incident happened when the 70-year-old's foot slipped and caused him to lose control. Images taken following the incident show the silver Volvo almost completely inside the front room of the bungalow.

Emergency services were called to the address in Grays, Essex and said the man was left shaken but unhurt. He was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, neighbour Richard Francis said: "The owner just had the drive levelled as it was previously sloping down. It's believed his foot slipped from the brake to the accelerator.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called to reports a car was in collision with a building in Hogg Lane, Grays.

"We attended and established no offences had taken place."