CM Punk might actually have his second MMA fight as the UFC are discussing an opponent for him.

Punk (0-1 MMA record) made the transition from WWE to the UFC in his highly-anticipated debut back in September 2016 when he faced Mickey Gall.

The former pro wrestler was, however, outclassed by the young prospect in a one-sided encounter at UFC 203 before he was eventually submitted by a rear naked choke submission midway into the first round.

With a desire to still compete despite the manner of his first loss, Punk recently hinted at a return after the Las Vegas-based promotion announced that UFC 225 would take place in his homeland of Chicago, Illinois.

And according to MMA Fighting, discussions are in the early stages about the former WWE champion potentially taking on Mike Jackson for his second-ever professional fight.

Nothing is official at this stage though, but the promotion seems to like the idea with the 39-year-old being a huge draw in the Windy City.

The fight is also an intriguing prospect because, like Punk, Jackson also has a 0-1 professional record and is a much more suitable match-up for the 39-year-old with his limited MMA experience.

"The Truth" also has bad blood with him after the Chicago native called him a "can" backstage.

"You're trying to make money, and that's really the only reason we're bringing this guy [Punk] in in the first place, and it seems what's best would be to allow me to fight him," Jackson said in February last year.

"For someone who has zero fight experience to call me a can, that was probably the most offensive thing that I've heard throughout this entire ordeal. So, he wants to fight one more time at least, and I figure, throw me in there.

"They only have a little bit of promotional material, you don't have to worry about looking for another fighter to fight CM Punk. I think he and I, we have enough history and a little bit of bad blood that we can just make the money fight right here, right now. Let's see who the real can is here, and let's make some money doing it."