The 51st Annual Country Music Association Awards are around the corner and will celebrate the best and freshest talent of the industry. The event is set to take place on Wednesday, 8 November, at the Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee's capital city of Nashville, America's home of country music.
Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will return for the 10th year in a row as hosts following a spot of trouble with the CMA after it imposed restrictions on talking about the mass shooting in Las Vegas, gun rights or political affiliations. Paisley along with others voiced criticism of the ban and on 3 November the restrictions were lifted.
With issues sorted, the event is expected to go forward with over 25 performances alongside the awards ceremony. Keith Urban, Darius Rucker, Rascal Flatts, Lady Antebellum, Tim McGraw, Little Big Town, Pink, Faith Hill, Niall Horan, Luke Bryan and Garth Brooks will be among the country stars to take the stage with some of their latest hits.
The 2017 CMA Awards are scheduled to air on ABC at 8pm ET and can be viewed live online via ABC Go.
Check out the list of this year's nominees below:
Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
New Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Old Dominion
Jon Pardi
Brett Young
Lauren Alaina
Music Video of the Year
Little Big Town, "Better Man"
Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"
Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris, "Craving You"
Miranda Lambert, "Vice"
Brothers Osborne, "It Ain't My Fault"
Vocal Duo of the Year
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
Brothers Osborne
Single of the Year
"Better Man," Little Big Town
"Blue Ain't Your Color," Keith Urban
"Body Like A Back Road," Sam Hunt
"Dirt On My Boots," Jon Pardi
"Tin Man," Miranda Lambert
Album of the Year
The Breaker, Little Big Town
From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton
Heart Break, Lady Antebellum
The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
The Weight of These Wings, Miranda Lambert
Song of the Year
"Better Man," Little Big Town
"Blue Ain't Your Color," Keith Urban
"Body Like A Back Road," Sam Hunt
"Dirt On My Boots," Jon Pardi
"Tin Man," Miranda Lambert
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Zac Brown Band
Musical Event of the Year
"Craving You," Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris
"Funny How Time Slips Away," Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson
"Kill A Word," Eric Church feat. Rhiannon Giddens
"Setting the World on Fire," Kenny Chesney feat. Pink
"Speak to a Girl," Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Musician of the Year
Jerry Douglas (Dobro)
Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)
Dann Huff (Guitar)
Mac McAnally (Guitar)
Derek Wells (Guitar)