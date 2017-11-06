The 51st Annual Country Music Association Awards are around the corner and will celebrate the best and freshest talent of the industry. The event is set to take place on Wednesday, 8 November, at the Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee's capital city of Nashville, America's home of country music.

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will return for the 10th year in a row as hosts following a spot of trouble with the CMA after it imposed restrictions on talking about the mass shooting in Las Vegas, gun rights or political affiliations. Paisley along with others voiced criticism of the ban and on 3 November the restrictions were lifted.

With issues sorted, the event is expected to go forward with over 25 performances alongside the awards ceremony. Keith Urban, Darius Rucker, Rascal Flatts, Lady Antebellum, Tim McGraw, Little Big Town, Pink, Faith Hill, Niall Horan, Luke Bryan and Garth Brooks will be among the country stars to take the stage with some of their latest hits.

The 2017 CMA Awards are scheduled to air on ABC at 8pm ET and can be viewed live online via ABC Go.

Check out the list of this year's nominees below:

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

New Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Old Dominion

Jon Pardi

Brett Young

Lauren Alaina

Music Video of the Year

Little Big Town, "Better Man"

Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"

Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris, "Craving You"

Miranda Lambert, "Vice"

Brothers Osborne, "It Ain't My Fault"

Vocal Duo of the Year

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

Brothers Osborne

Single of the Year

"Better Man," Little Big Town

"Blue Ain't Your Color," Keith Urban

"Body Like A Back Road," Sam Hunt

"Dirt On My Boots," Jon Pardi

"Tin Man," Miranda Lambert

Album of the Year

The Breaker, Little Big Town

From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton

Heart Break, Lady Antebellum

The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

The Weight of These Wings, Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year

"Better Man," Little Big Town

"Blue Ain't Your Color," Keith Urban

"Body Like A Back Road," Sam Hunt

"Dirt On My Boots," Jon Pardi

"Tin Man," Miranda Lambert

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Zac Brown Band

Musical Event of the Year

"Craving You," Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris

"Funny How Time Slips Away," Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson

"Kill A Word," Eric Church feat. Rhiannon Giddens

"Setting the World on Fire," Kenny Chesney feat. Pink

"Speak to a Girl," Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Musician of the Year

Jerry Douglas (Dobro)

Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)

Dann Huff (Guitar)

Mac McAnally (Guitar)

Derek Wells (Guitar)