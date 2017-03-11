Eddie Jones has challenged his Six Nations champions England to achieve "greatness" when they face Ireland in pursuit of the first back-to-back grand slams in the era of the championship's expanded format. The 61-21 win over Scotland ensured the Red Rose retained the title with a game to spare but history is in tantalising reach.

Jonathan Joseph scored a hat-trick of tries and replacement Danny Care claimed a double as England claimed a world-record equalling 18th straight win - drawing level with New Zealand. The 40-point margin was the joint-biggest achieved against their opponents from north of the border in over 140 years of the oldest rivalry in international rugby.

Since Italy were added to the competition in 2000, no team has ever completed successive clean sweeps. Yet England stand one game away from achieving the feat and claiming a 19th consecutive win; eclipsing the All Blacks' streak in the process.

Defeat to Wales on Friday [10 March] denied Ireland the chance to snatch the title from England at the Aviva Stadium next weekend, yet Joe Schmidt's side can still upset the crowning of Jones' side. And the Australian coach has already begun the psychological warfare.

"It's a completely different contest," Jones told repoters. "Ireland psychologically are in a very strong position, they're beaten and out of the tournament and they love spoiling parties. The party they'd love to spoil the most is the England party.

"They've got an enormous amount of psychological advantage, we're vulnerable because we've won and we're champions of the Six Nations and we're in a vulnerable state so we're going to have to work hard to get ourselves right for the game. The players will have achieved greatness, how many times in your life do you get to be great? That's the opportunity they've got. They're in the dressing room now talking about it and they want to do it."