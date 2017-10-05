Fans are no stranger to Coco Austin's lingerie-clad uploads on social media. And this time the 38-year-old glamour model is posting a saucy clip for a good cause – to spread the word about breast cancer awareness.

Decked in a pink iteration of the strapless, backless stick-on bra, Austin posed up a storm while flaunting her assets in a promotional Instagram video. And in the accompanying caption, the mother-of-one added that it is in honour of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"I'm back rockin that cool bra again from @theperfectsculpt but this time it's pink... October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and I've partnered up with them to donate a portion of ALL bra purchases to the Breast Cancer Foundation," she wrote.

"Not only can you get my favorite push-up bra, but now you can also make a difference," the better half of rapper Ice-T shared in the post, before adding a link directing her fans to "join the cause".

The blonde beauty gave her 2.9 million Instagram followers quite an eyeful, as she modelled the skimpy lingerie in the eye-popping video.

"Hey guys, it's your girl Coco, what's up what's up, what's up?" she said showing off her ample assets in the video, which was shot in her walk-in closet. "From the Perfect Sculpt, yes, you have seen it before... This post is for October's National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. See the pink? I'm representing!"

Posing against the backdrop of the huge closet filled with racks of clothes, the model-cum-actress even did a little spin to showcase the completely backless lingerie, which efficiently supported her 40DD assets.

"Cute, right? A portion of the proceeds go to the Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation... It's really going to help at the end of the day," she continued.

Since being shared on the picture-sharing site, the post has garnered over 280,000 views (and counting), successfully grabbing the attention of fans.

"You look beautiful! Can't wait to try the bra!" wrote one fan, while others flooded the comments section to ask for details about the lingerie.