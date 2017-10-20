UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt believes he would have no problem knocking Conor McGregor out if the duo met in a boxing match.

Garbrandt (11-0 record in MMA) had a meteoric rise in 2016 where he started the year off unranked and proceeded to end it by winning the title, inflicting former champion Dominick Cruz's first-ever UFC loss via unanimous decision.

Considered by UFC president Dana White as the promotion's next big bankable star, "No Love" now sees a boxing match with McGregor as one of his future options.

The two were involved in a confrontation during an episode of The Ultimate Fighter back in 2015 which saw Garbrandt shove the Irishman, nearly leading to a brawl.

And Garbrandt, who has a 32-0 amateur boxing record, believes he would knock out the lightweight champion in a 12-round boxing contest.

"I think going in a boxing ring with Conor would be great, or in MMA," Garbrandt told ESPN. "No ill will towards the guy but I actually believe I'm a better boxer. I feel like I'm one of the best boxers in the UFC."

"I'll go in there and knock Conor the f**k out in a boxing ring, just to be honest. There's no difference, southpaw, orthodox, that guy could come out and fight on his hands for all I give a f**k.

"I would knock him out, that's it. I have the best boxing in the game, in the UFC, and I'm ready to showcase it on another level."

However, such a match-up will have to wait until Garbrandt completes his first title defence as he defends his bantamweight title against former teammate and heated rival TJ Dillashaw at UFC 217 on 4 November.

The 26-year-old is confident of beating Dillashaw and then exploring new fight options whether it is is a flyweight title fight with Demetrious Johnson or a boxing match.

"I've got T.J. ahead of me," he added. "He's a great adversary, great opponent to level up, to go to that next level with a great masterclass performance."

"I'm excited to go in there and take out T.J., and whoever else - Mighty Mouse, Conor. You can give me top boxers, Adrien Broner, Mikey Garcia, all those guys. I would love to get in the ring with them. 130 pounds up to 147 pounds, I'll step in the ring with any of them."