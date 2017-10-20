Cody Garbrandt
Garbrandt is one of the best boxers in MMA todayGetty

UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt believes he would have no problem knocking Conor McGregor out if the duo met in a boxing match.

Garbrandt (11-0 record in MMA) had a meteoric rise in 2016 where he started the year off unranked and proceeded to end it by winning the title, inflicting former champion Dominick Cruz's first-ever UFC loss via unanimous decision.

Considered by UFC president Dana White as the promotion's next big bankable star, "No Love" now sees a boxing match with McGregor as one of his future options.

The two were involved in a confrontation during an episode of The Ultimate Fighter back in 2015 which saw Garbrandt shove the Irishman, nearly leading to a brawl.

And Garbrandt, who has a 32-0 amateur boxing record, believes he would knock out the lightweight champion in a 12-round boxing contest.

"I think going in a boxing ring with Conor would be great, or in MMA," Garbrandt told ESPN. "No ill will towards the guy but I actually believe I'm a better boxer. I feel like I'm one of the best boxers in the UFC."

"I'll go in there and knock Conor the f**k out in a boxing ring, just to be honest. There's no difference, southpaw, orthodox, that guy could come out and fight on his hands for all I give a f**k.

"I would knock him out, that's it. I have the best boxing in the game, in the UFC, and I'm ready to showcase it on another level."

However, such a match-up will have to wait until Garbrandt completes his first title defence as he defends his bantamweight title against former teammate and heated rival TJ Dillashaw at UFC 217 on 4 November.

The 26-year-old is confident of beating Dillashaw and then exploring new fight options whether it is is a flyweight title fight with Demetrious Johnson or a boxing match.

"I've got T.J. ahead of me," he added. "He's a great adversary, great opponent to level up, to go to that next level with a great masterclass performance."

"I'm excited to go in there and take out T.J., and whoever else - Mighty Mouse, Conor. You can give me top boxers, Adrien Broner, Mikey Garcia, all those guys. I would love to get in the ring with them. 130 pounds up to 147 pounds, I'll step in the ring with any of them."