Cody Rhodes has revealed the advice Shawn Michaels gave him when he was in the WWE. The wrestler has been working with ROH, NJPW and other independent promotions since leaving the company in May 2016.

Rhodes, in an interview with Channel Guide Magazine, said that the WWE Hall of Famer told him that the best way to know how one's match went was to observe the reaction of the fans after the fight.

"Shawn Michaels told me once that when someone asked, 'Hey, how was my match?' He answered them, but then said to me, 'You know how your match was when you walk through the curtain. You know if it was awesome or if it wasn't. You know because of how the audience reacted.' It's more about asking what you could have done differently. It's made me really happy to play my music, my way," Rhodes said.

Rhodes also opened up about the possibility of returning to the federation. He said he has "no incentive" in making a comeback even though he loves the WWE.

"I don't want to sound negative but being part of history right now and this new era and new boom. I didn't get that while in WWE," he said. "So currently there is no incentive for me to return to WWE. I'm making more money than I was with WWE."

Rhodes, however, said that he would love to be a part of the Dusty tag team tournament.

"There are some things I would love to be a part of. I would love to be part of the Dusty tag team tournament. At the same time I don't think I'm playing a revenge song here. I don't think I'm ready to move out of the spot of where I'm at."