US chat shows including The Daily Show and the Late Show with Stephen Colbert are fighting it out to be named in Donald Trump "Most Dishonest and Corrupt Media Awards of the Year" on Monday (8 January).

Trump announced the apparently unironic awards for "bad reporting" on Tuesday night, tweeting: "I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o'clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!"

Since then, various chat show hosts have made fun of the president, placing "for your consideration" campaign adverts akin to movies fighting for Oscars.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah placed a full-page advert in the New York Times on Friday featuring quotes from negative reviews designed to appeal to Trump. A quote from Fox & Friends, which the president loves, in April 2017 said: "Isn't The Daily Show a fake news show?"

Another "endorsement" came from Breitbart News, which in July 2016 called the show "political propaganda disguised as entertainment". The advert finished by calling the show "so fake, even this ad isn't real".

After the advert was released, The Daily Show's official Twitter account poked fun at Trump's literacy, saying: "Hey @realDonaldTrump, show them you're not semiliterate! Read page A7!" and later: "@realDonaldTrump, get someone to read this to you!"

Stephen Colbert also got in on the act, purchasing a billboard in Times Square to make sure he would not get snubbed. Speaking on the Late Show on Wednesday, he said: "You know folks, its awards season. Sunday is the Golden Globes — I'm not nominated, don't watch — but on Monday there's an awards show everyone's going to be glued to."

Directing his words to Trump, he added: "Personally, I'm excited for your Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards. Or, as we call them in the business, the Fakies."

Samantha Bee, who presents a weekly topical show called Full Frontal, also ran her own ad, angling for the award for "shrillest reporting". She also featured three comments from YouTubers, including "this twat is a libtard idiot" and "life will be better when Russians kick your ass in".

The TV hosts were praised for their approach to Trump's comments, with one Twitter user saying: "Instead of pretending to be mad, this is exactly how the media should handle this."