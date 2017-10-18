Wayne Rooney allegedly accused wife Coleen of contributing to their marital woes by going on too many holidays, but that hasn't stopped the pregnant mother of three from planning a half-term getaway.

The 31-year-old WAG is reportedly flying to the family's beloved Sandy Lane Hotel in sunny Barbados to help alleviate her marriage troubles – but isn't taking her shamed husband with her.

An insider told The Sun that Coleen – who is pregnant with the couple's fourth child – is "still very angry" but is in the mind that she and her sons Kai, seven, Klay, four, and 22-month-old Kit should not be punished for his actions.

The Everton footballer was arrested in Wilmslow by Cheshire police on 1 September after being caught driving home party girl Laura Simpson in her car while over the prescribed alcohol limit. He plead guilty to drink-driving at Stockport Magistrates' Court on 18 September. He was fined £170 by the court and banned from driving for two years.

The consequences didn't stop there, as Wayne was sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid work and a 12-month community order, while Everton fined him two weeks' wages– approximately £300,000.

Coleen – who will be going on her seventh holiday of 2017 in the coming weeks – reportedly doesn't trust Wayne home alone, but is going ahead with the Caribbean break anyway.

A source told the publication: "She is still very angry at Wayne. But she doesn't see why she or the children should suffer.

"She doesn't really want to leave Wayne at home as she feels like she can't trust him. But she doesn't really want to go on holiday with him either."

Coleen is said to be taking her mum and dad at the luxury resort, with the source adding: "It's one of the most exclusive in the world and they are looking forward to it.

"Ultimately, her boys are off school and she wants to take them away so they can enjoy some sun. She works hard and hasn't done anything wrong."

Wayne is set to play three games in eight days while his wife and children are on holiday, so will not be allowed the time off anyway.

Coleen was previously reported to be focusing on the arrival of her fourth child after "ditching" her wedding band during the marital strife.

Meanwhile, 29-year-old office worker Simpson has been enjoying the limelight since the scandal, often sharing paparazzi shots on her Instagram account.