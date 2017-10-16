Free-agent American football quarterback Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against NFL team owners under the league's collective bargaining agreement (CBA), his legal representative Mark Geragos announced on Sunday night (15 October).

Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller, gained notoriety after he sat and later knelt during the national anthem before games last season in order to protest racial injustice and police brutality in America. He believes collusion is keeping him from returning to the league.

Pro Football Talk stated that the 29-year-old, who opted out of his 49ers contract in March and has yet to find work with another team despite numerous openings, was seeking to trigger the termination of the current CBA.

"We can confirm that this morning we filed a grievance under the CBA on behalf of Colin Kaepernick," lawyers Geragos & Geragos confirmed in a subsequent statement. "This was done only after pursuing every possible avenue with all NFL teams and their executives.

"If the NFL (as well as all professional sports leagues) is to remain a meritocracy, then principled and peaceful political protests - which the owners themselves made great theater imitating weeks ago - should not be punished and athletes should not be denied employment based on partisan political provocation by the Executive Branch of our government.

"Such a precedent threatens all patriotic Americans and hearkens back to our darkest days as a nation. Protecting all athletes from such collusive conduct is what compelled Mr. Kaepernick to file his grievance. Colin Kaepernick's goal has always been, and remains, to simply be treated fairly by the league he performed at the highest level for and to return to the football playing field."

The National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) pledged to support the player and plans to discuss the situation with his advisers this week.

"Our union has a duty to assist Mr. Kaepernick as we do all players and we will support him," they said in a separate statement. "The NFLPA has been in regular contact with Mr. Kaepernick's representatives for the past year about his options and our union agreed to follow the direction of his advisers throughout that time.

"We first learned through media reports today that Mr. Kaepernick filed a grievance claiming collusion through our arbitration system and is represented by his own counsel. We learned that the NFL was informed of his intention to file this grievance before today. We are scheduling a call with his advisors for early this week."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell dismissed suggestions that Kaepernick was being "blackballed" back in June, stating that "if a football team feels that Colin Kaepernick, or any other player, is going to improve that team, they're going to do it".

IBTimes UK has contacted the NFL for comment on this latest development.