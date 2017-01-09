German club Cologne are not looking to bring Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Wimmer back to the club, according to their sporting director Jorg Schmadtke.

Wimmer, who joined the North London side in the summer of 2015, signed a new five-year deal last July but has struggled for first-team opportunities since. Despite Toby Alderweireld missing 12 games between October and December, the Austria international has started just three times in the Premier League this season, with Eric Dier regularly preferred at centre-half while the Belgian was ruled out.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino told reporters in December the centre-half remains part of his plans for, adding there had been "no discussions" over his future.

Wimmer visited his former club over Christmas, once again fuelling talk of a return to the Bundesliga. But speaking to Kicker, sporting director Schmadtke insisted there was there was no ulterior motive behind the trip.

"Kevin was here, the situation at Spurs is not so great for him. But it is not that Tottenham had prevented anything. We did not make an official request to Tottenham that we wanted the player. The story, as I have read it, is not correct. If he had wanted to change, we would have certainly talked about it."

Pochettino insists he is happy with his current squad, suggesting there will be very few incoming or outgoing transfers during the January transfer window.

"No I am happy," said the Tottenham manager when asked about any incoming names in January, according to Talksport. "I am happy in all the areas. We are always open to improvement but it is true that January is a difficult market to improve in."