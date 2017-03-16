A comedian, restaurateur, and novelist are the new additions to the Bake Off family. Noel Fielding, Prue Leith, and Sandi Toksvig OBE will join Paul Hollywood on The Great British Bake Off when the new-look show makes it debut on Channel 4 this summer.

The broadcaster bagged the GBBO in £25m ($33m)-a-year three-year deal after talks broke down between the BBC and Love Productions, the makers of the popular cookery programme.

The Mighty Boosh star Fielding said of his new gig: "GBBO is one of my favourite shows. I've always loved brightly coloured cakes and Sandi Toksvig so this is a dream come true for me! It's basically the double."

Hollywood welcomed the newcomers he was "delighted" with the revamped team. "Prue is a hugely respected culinary legend and Sandi and Noel are warm and utterly hilarious. I cannot wait to get back in the tent with the bakers."

While Leith-who was a judge on the BBC's Great British Menu- will be will take over from former judge Mary Berry, Fielding and Toksvig will help with on hand to present.

The duo will be hoping to emulate the chemistry of long-standing former hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, who had welcomed Bake Off audiences since 2010, but decided not to follow the 'dough'.

"We were very shocked and saddened to learn yesterday evening that Bake Off will be moving from its home," they said in a statement. "We made no secret of our desire for the show to remain where it was."

Toksvig said it was a honour to join "this national treasure of a show" adding: "I spend my daytimes on Channel 4 already so it will be a treat to be there in the evenings. I am so delighted to be working with Love Productions and Channel 4 on this best of British show."

Leith said he was looking forward to meeting the "the real stars of the show – the bakers".