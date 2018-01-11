Premier League clubs have made a "concrete approach" in signing Benfica winger Rafa Silva to England in the January transfer window, IBTimes UK understands.

The 24-year-old left Braga and made a switch to Estadio da Luz on the deadline day of the 2016 summer transfer window. Benfica paid the Portuguese club a fee of €16.4m (£14.5m, $19.5m). He signed a five-year deal and has a €60m (£53.1m) release clause in his contract.

Silva has made only one start in all competitions and has featured for just 182 minutes from seven appearances in all competitions. In this process, he has managed to register an assist, which came in his side's 1-0 victory over Chaves in August 2017.

He went on to make three appearances for Benfica since September, of which two have come in December and January. Lack of playing time under Rui Vitoria's side has seen him being linked with a move away from his current employers.

The winger was a part of the Portugal squad that won the European championship in 2016. He is not short of options and has already attracted interest from Turkey and England. Besiktas and Bursaspor were interested in signing the player.

However, Silva rejected advances from the Turkish clubs as he has no plans of making a switch to Turkey. Sam Allardyce's Everton and Leicester City have also been credited with an interest in signing the former Braga man.

IBTimes UK have learnt there have been approaches from more than one Premier League club and the player is also keen on making a switch to England's top flight club competition. It should be seen whether the interested clubs will be able to secure Silva's services in January, either on loan or on a permanent transfer.

Despite his €60m release clause, it is highly unlikely that potential suitors will be willing to meet that price tag. Benfica could lower the asking price, if the interested clubs are ready to take him on a permanent deal.