UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes Conor McGregor may not be completely done with boxing just yet.

The Irishman transcended sports as he took part in the year's most talked-about event, facing Floyd Mayweather in a big-money boxing fight in August.

While McGregor lost via a 10th-round TKO, he did have some good moments in the fight especially early on as following the contest, he hinted that the sport could be something he continues taking part in.

That does not surprise Rogan, who claims the 29-year-old could even force Mayweather out of retirement once again in what would be a money-spinning rematch.

"He's f*****g Floyd Mayweather," Rogan said, as quoted on MMAFighting. "He's one of if not the best boxer ever and Conor did catch him with a couple things."

"They should [rematch]. Why not? I think Conor would have to beat somebody good in a boxing match and he would also have to have a real training camp."

The likeliest options at this point could be one of Gennady Golovkin or Canelo Alvarez, who both fought a classic middleweight encounter on Saturday (16 September) that resulted in a controversial split-decision draw.

"I don't think [Conor is done boxing]," Rogan added. "Look, he went the very first fight against the greatest ever and he didn't look too bad."

"If there's a legit, big fight - say if Canelo Alvarez steps up and says that he wants to fight Conor McGregor, [Conor] might do it."

While the UFC lightweight champion facing either one of "GGG" or Canelo would be a huge, mainstream event, Rogan admitted that it would not be smart choice for the former Cage Warriors champion, as he will end up taking more punishment than he endured on 26 August.

"It wouldn't be a smart move," he explained. "The difference between Canelo and Floyd - Floyd was just a brilliant boxer. Canelo is a murderous puncher and he'll f**k you up. He'll hurt you."

"[Golvokin] is not a good fight for him either. Neither Canelo nor Golovkin is a good fight for him. They're terrible fights for him. Those guys are different."