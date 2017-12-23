UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has revealed that he will keep fighting as long as he is healthy and has not accrued too much damage.

McGregor's last appearance in the octagon came back in November 2016 when he defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 to become a simultaneous two-weight champion.

However, the Irishman has not featured in MMA since, having entered the world of boxing in August when he took on Floyd Mayweather in one of the most highly-talked about fights in recent memory.

While he suffered a 10th round loss after referee Robert Byrd called for an end to the action, McGregor walked away with as much as $100m (£75m) — leading people to question whether the 29-year-old will ever return to the arena after such a payday.

UFC president Dana White himself claimed there was a possibility that McGregor would never fight again, especially with the amount of money he earned from the Mayweather fight.

However, McGregor claimed he gauges his combat sport future based on a certain criterion and it's looking positive as of now.

"I always look at the end from a damage-taken standpoint," McGregor told Sky Sports. "How much damage have I taken? How is my brain? How is my mental health? How is my physical body? How is my training? How is my preparation? How is my hunger for it?

"That is where I gauge how long I will do it and there is still a lot left in me."

McGregor also stated that he is simply passionate about fighting and will continue again in the near future. With a title unification bout expected against current interim champion Tony Ferguson, the "Notorious" also added that he will make his decision when the time comes.

"It is not necessarily a money thing for me," McGregor explained. "I am passionate about fighting. Fighting is what I love to do. I will continue to do it as long as I am healthy and willing to put in the work that it takes to do.

"I will not be stupid, though. I will not notice things about myself and then continue to do it like many others before me. It is a dangerous, ruthless business and I am aware of that. Thankfully I am in a position of great wealth. I do not need to do it. I am doing it for the love of it.

"I will make my decision when the time comes."