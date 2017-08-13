Conor McGregor is "definitely" going to fight again in the UFC once his big-money bout with Floyd Mayweather on 26 August is over, says his manager Audie Attar.

With the Irishman expected to rake in over $100m (£77.4m) from the bout, many MMA fans are concerned that McGregor will either ride off into the sunset following the fight or continue in boxing.

When asked about what his future holds for him at a recent media scrum, the 29-year-old claimed he would compete in both sports, mentioning the variety of fight options he has at his disposal.

"I will contend in boxing bouts going forward, and I will contend in mixed martial arts bouts going forward," McGregor said, as quoted by MMA Fighting. "I will rule both with an iron fist, and that's where my mindset is."

Despite McGregor's statement, Attar has assured UFC fans that while "Notorious" is focused on 26 August for now, the intention is to fight in mixed martial arts next.

"There's no agreement," Attar told MMA Fighting's Ariel Helwani when asked if the UFC had an agreement that he will return to the octagon.

"First of all, no fighter has to fight if they don't want to fight. But he has every intention of fighting mixed martial arts. Conor's definitely going to fight mixed martial arts.

"Right now, we're only focused on August 26th. But the kid loves this game, he loves to compete and we have some ambitious plans coming up athletically but also from a business standpoint."

One of those plans could be what is considered a dream fight in the lightweight division with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Not only does it make sense from a business standpoint, but for many in the combat world, "The Eagle" represents McGregor's toughest challenge with the lightweight champion even confirming his interest last month in fighting Nurmagomedov.

With further possible bouts with Tony Ferguson, Tyron Woodley and Nate Diaz as well as Paulie Malignaggi and Manny Pacquiao in the boxing world, McGregor definitely has options.