Amid a growing sexual assault scandal in Westminster, fresh allegations have been made suggesting that a woman had her drink spiked in the Houses of Parliament.

The Evening Standard reported that a woman came forward to reveal that during her time working for a Conservative MP, the parliamentarian once approached her from behind and grabbed her by the crotch.

Speaking to the Commons authorities she was told that there was "nothing they could do".

And in a second case, a former aide to the Conservatives has revealed that she was forced to go to the police after having her drink "spiked" with what she claims was a date rape drug while she was in the Strangers' Bar at the House of Commons.

Police told her that it wasn't "the first time" that such allegations had been made about drinks at a parliamentary bar.

These latest accusations come amid a political storm that has engulfed Westminster over the past few days.

On Tuesday (31 October), the Labour party confirmed that they had launched an investigation after activist Bex Bailey, 25, claimed that she was discouraged by an official within the party to report an alleged rape that occurred during a Labour event in 2011.

And today, first secretary of state Damian Green has been in the headlines after allegations that he had sent "suggestive" texts a woman 30 years younger than himself.

During Wednesday's Prime Minister's Questions, Theresa May revealed that she had invited other party leaders to a meeting early next week to discuss new transparent system for complaints about harassment in Westminster.

Meanwhile, a list that has been seen by IBTimes UK is thought to have been compiled by staff and researchers at Westminster, detailing a range of mostly unproven allegations about 40 Conservative MPs and ministers.

The list contains some serious allegations on various sexual encounters, prostitute usage, inappropriate behaviour with junior members of staff and affairs.