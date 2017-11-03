Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke has been referred to police following serious allegations.

The Tory chief whip Julian Smith has confirmed the Dover MP has been suspended.

Mr Elphicke has responded to the claims on Twitter, denying any wrongdoing

He wrote: "The party tipped off the press before telling me of my suspension. I am not aware of what the alleged claims are and deny any wrongdoing."

Mr Elphicke has been the MP for Dover since 2010, and was a Government whip between 2015 and 2016.

He made the decision to stand down after Theresa May replaced David Cameron as Prime Minister in 2016.

This is a developing news story. More follows.