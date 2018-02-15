Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has suggested five members of the club's blossoming academy will be included in his first-team squad for Friday's [16 February] FA Cup fifth round tie against Hull City.

With a heavyweight Champions League tie at home to Barcelona awaiting next Tuesday [20 February], Conte plans to rotate his squad for the visit of the Tigers.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday [15 February] broadcast through Chelsea TV, the Chelsea boss confirmed he will be without the services of David Luiz, Ross Barkley and Tiemoue Bakayoko who are all ruled out through injury, but plans to bolster his squad with the club's emerging young talents.

Ethan Ampadu has made a handful of senior appearances in cup competitions this season and was joined by Callum Hudson-Odoi in the club's FA Cup fourth-round victory over Newcastle United.

Eighteen-year-old Dujon Sterling, who has also made the senior squad this season, was also name-checked by Conte with 20-year-old Kyle Scott and 18-year-old Trevor Chalobah, younger brother of former Blues midfielder Nathaniel, also in the manager's plans.

"In the past, in the Carabao Cup and also the FA Cup, I have given them [Ampadu and Hudson-Odoi] the chance to play, we are talking about two of the best players of our academy," Conte told reporters. "Ampadu, for me, it is not difficult to predict a brilliant future for him. The same for Hudson-Odoi. We also have Chalobah's brother, Sterling and Scott, they are coming with us for the game tomorrow. Chelsea's future is very brilliant to have these young players."

United States Under-20 international Scott is still to make his senior Blues debut but has featured as an unused substitute on five occasions in all competitions this season.

Chalobah will also be hoping to make his first appearance for the club.

Elsewhere, Conte was able to provide some positive news on Alvaro Morata's condition after his recent back problems. The Spain international came off the bench to produce a bright cameo appearance in the 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Monday [12 February] and could make an appearance against Hull, although Conte suggested he is saving him for the visit of Barcelona.

"Alvaro has been training with us regularly. His physical condition is improving. He will play a part of the game and he will be ready for the Champions League game against Barcelona. It's very important we have all players available."