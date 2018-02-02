Live Conte on Giroud's debut on Monday against Watford: "We are starting to work with him and have to check his condition. it won't be easy to see him in the starting XI."

Alvaro Morata remains unavailable due to a back injury.

Examinations of Andreas Christensen's injury are "positive" but the defender will not be involved in Monday's fixture at Vicarage Road.

1 hr 13:36 Can Giroud and Emerson replace Morata and Alonso in the starting XI? "Giroud is a player with experience. He is 31, not a young player and for this reason our expectation is to help us and I asked the club for this type up for player and the club gave me this. "Emerson played only one season in Roma and had a bad injury. He is an option with Marcos Alonso and this is good. But you know very well, whoever deserves it, plays. It is important for me to look at the training session and see who deserves to play."

1 hr 13:31 What is a successful season for you? "We have to try do our best in every competition. Until now, we reached the semis of the Carabao Cup. We have improved in this competition. There is the FA Cup, we have to try get to the next round. In Champions League, we face maybe the best team in this moment. In the league, if we are able to reach a place in the Champions League, this will be a great success."

1 hr 13:30 Does the speculation and pressure effect him? "It doesn't affect me. This type of situation, this season, it has always been the same. Lot of pressure around me. I don't understand why it is around me. Maybe because we are Chelsea. This is the only answer I have. The pressure is normal, it is life. If I stay without pressure, I don't like. I like to have the pressure. I like this situation. If there is no pressure it is not good for me or the players, when the situation is too calm, you risk being relaxed and losing hunger and fire. I like to live with this pressure."

1 hr 13:28 Faith in his own abilities? "As you know, I trust in my work and these are the only things that I trust; in my work this is the only way that has brought me to be one of the best coaches. I trust my work, nothing else, only my work and I will continue this way. "

1 hr 13:27 Battle for top four "Every game, also the battle was the game before, if you get three points you are in second place. The situation doesn't change. we must be prepared, focused and understand this season we have to fight a lot to find a place in the Champions League and I think this is a big challenge for us."

1 hr 13:24 Could you leave before the end of the season? "From the start, there have been lots of rumours. The only thing I can tell you now, I still have 18 months on my contract and my will is to stay and continue my work. This is my will. I don't see a problem about this."

1 hr 13:23 Costacurta comments? "I can tell he is a friend, we played together. Maybe he forgot I still have 18 months of my contract with Chelsea. My desire is to respect this contract. "I have no plans to speak to him, I must be honest."

1 hr 13:22 Lessons from Bournemouth "The lesson is always the same. i think we knew this, Bournemouth played a good game. I think for many reasons we didn't perform well but if you remember, I spoke during the press conference before the match about preparing the game in that way. "Sometimes I have the capacity to look forward and understand if there is a danger. But we tried to do everything to get three points."

1 hr 13:21 Any more injuries? "I have to check couple of situations. we have two days [to decide].

1 hr 13:20 Alvaro Morata still out "I hope to solve his situation, the problem in his back, he is missing a lot of games. It is not a good situation for me or the team. I hope in the future that the medical department can solve the situation."

1 hr 13:19 Giroud and Emerson debuts "We have to wait, don't forget, especially for Emerson, we are talking about a player who is coming off a bad injury. he has played only 1 game. "Olivier, he is coming from a musuclar injury. He was out for 50 days and only played 15 mins against Swansea. You have to make best decision over their physical condition and work with them."

1 hr 13:18 Conte on his January signings "As you know, I think I repeated always the dame concept for the transfer period, iIsaid in every case i give my opinion to the club,. the club then try give the best decision. "In any case, I will be happy. Our focus now must be on the pitch."

1 hr 13:11 There is another new face at the Bridge in Emerson Palmieri, who arrived from AS Roma just a few days ago. Conte has been desperate to bring in someone to provide cover for the tireless Marcos Alonso, but is an away trip to Vicarage Road the right time to throw a debutant in? Conte might have the answer shortly.

1 hr 13:08 Olivier Giroud came on a sub for Arsenal on Tuesday night and by Wednesday night he was watching his new club on from the stands at Stamford Bridge. Will The France international be handed a full debut on Monday? With Alvaro Morata's recent back problems, he could very well start. Conte is also expected to provide an update on the Spaniard's condition.