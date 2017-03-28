High risk sex offender, Christopher Paul Neil, also known as "swirl face" for the efforts he made to disguise himself from being caught by authorities, will settle in the Canadian city of Vancouver.

He was arrested in Thailand in 2007 after a manhunt following a global appeal for public information on his whereabouts by the Interpol. He was subsequently traced and jailed in Thailand for five years on charges of sexually abusing young boys after which he was deported to Canada in October 2012.

In December 2015, Neil pleaded guilty to a few more charges including sexually abusing boys from Cambodia in 2003, a charge of possessing child pornography in 2007 and two charges of accessing child pornography in 2013. He was sentenced again to five and a half years in prison by a British Columbia court in June 2016. However, as he had already served jail time, he was released.

Corrections officials from British Columbia have now issued a warning that the 42-year-old was settling in Vancouver. Cindy Rose, a spokesperson for the corrections office said that the offender would be "subject to an intensive level of monitoring and supervision in the community".

"We want the public to be aware of this individual's presence in the community and to contact authorities if they observe Mr. Neil engaging in any activity that could be considered a violation of his court order."

Neil, who is from Maple Ridge, British Columbia, had spent 15 years in Asia teaching English.

Online images of Neil abusing young boys had a swirl pattern on his face to conceal his identity, but German computer specialists managed to produce identifiable images to help police arrest the accused.