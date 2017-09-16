A rape case has been registered against two employees of the famous Radha Rani Temple situated in the north Indian city of Mathura.

The cook and the security guard of the temple had allegedly raped a 50-year-old woman inside the premises of the temple. Police said the woman was raped on 11 September. She had come to Mathura from Kolkata city last week and was living on alms, The Hindustan Times reported.

"The accused have been identified as the cook and guard of the temple and a case has been registered on the woman's complaint. The woman has been sent for medical examination. The accused will be arrested shortly," Aditya Shukla, superintendent of police (rural) Mathura, said.

In another incident earlier this week, a woman was allegedly gangraped in West Bengal state after she allegedly refused to continue her extra marital affair.

The accused reportedly barged into the victim's house along with two friends of his. Not only did they gang rape her, but they also allegedly thrust a bottle into her private parts.

The victim said in her complaint that the men were in a drunken state when they committed the crime.

"We have arrested key accused Tarak Bhaskar on the basis of the complaint of the victim. We are interrogating him. We are also trying to nab the other two," Neelkanth Sudheer Kumar, Birbhum district police superintendent, said.

He added that the victim was immediately admitted to a hospital as her condition was critical and she needs to be urgently operated upon.