Arsenal trio Francis Coquelin, Olivier Giroud and Laurent Koscielny have agreed to commit their long-term future to the Emirates Stadium by signing new deals. Arsene Wenger has hailed the triple deal as "great news" for the future of the Gunners amid the club's attempts to convince Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil to follow in the same footsteps in the short term.

Coquelin struggled to make the breakthrough at Arsenal's first team following his arrival from Stade Lavallois in 2008 as a promising prospect for the future. Yet, he has become an important member for Wenger since returning from a loan spell at Charlton in December 2014.

Meanwhile, Giroud's long-term future at the Emirates Stadium have been under some scrutiny after Wenger opted to deploy Sanchez in the number nine role during the first part of the season. However, the Frenchman has been in fine form in recent weeks and has already scored nine goals in the current campaign.

Koscielny has also became a fundamental player for Wenger since his arrival to Arsenal in 2010, and has led the heart of the back-line this season alongside summer signing Shkodran Mustafi.

Arsenal have thus decided to commit the long-term future of the trio with new deals.

"We're delighted to announce that three of our first-team stars have committed their futures to the club by signing new long-term contracts. Francis Coquelin, Olivier Giroud and Laurent Koscielny have all extended their stays in north London by agreeing new deals," Arenal have confirmed through the official website.

Arsenal have failed to disclose the details of the agreements, but Koscielny revealed that his new deal will keep him at North London until the summer of 2020.

Meanwhile, Wenger said: "We are very pleased that three important members of our team have committed to us for the long term. Francis has made tremendous technical strides over the past few years because he's so focused every day.

"Olivier has big experience in the game now and has become a more and more complete player since joining us. Laurent is of course a key part of our squad and I believe one of the best defenders in the world today. So overall, this is great news for us."

Hector Bellerin also inked a new deal at Arsenal earlier in November 2016 while the club will now be hoping for Sanchez and Ozil to be the next.