Bayern Munich have completed the signing of Corentin Tolisso from Olympique Lyonnais ahead of the 2017-2018 campaign. Arsenal and Chelsea had both been linked with him but the Bundesliga giants have won the race for his services after paying around €40m (£35.2m, $45.1m) to lure him away from Ligue 1.

Tolisso, 22, has garnered a big reputation since making his first-team debut for Lyon back in 2013.

The France international suggested earlier in the season that he would like to play in the Premier League – naming Arsenal as a potential club.

"Many clubs make me dream like Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and England with teams like Arsenal," he told France Football. "I love the Premier League and I think I have the profile. This is the championship that also offers more competition, which is the most open, the most contested and most spectacular."

In May it was reported that Arsene Wenger was monitoring his French compatriot ahead of making a move to lure him to Arsenal ahead of next season.

Later L'Equipe reported that Antonio Conte was also keen on the 22-year-old star as the Italian boss has earmarked the signing of a central midfielder as one of his priorities for the summer transfer window. Monaco star Tiemoué Bakayoko, though, is said to be Chelsea's number one target.

Last week Bayern Munich emerged as the frontrunners to win the race and the Bundesliga giants have confirmed a deal for Tolisso to play for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

"FC Bayern Munich have signed Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Corentin Tolisso. The 22-year-old France international has put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the German record champions," the club have confirmed.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge expressed his delight over the agreement after confirming that there were more European clubs interested in his services.

"We're really pleased we've been able to sign such a young and interesting player ahead of stiff competition from abroad. Corentin Tolisso was Carlo Ancelotti's wish for our midfield," Rummenigge said.

The club have failed to disclose the details of the agreement but Sport Bild says that Bayern have agreed to pay around €40m for his services.