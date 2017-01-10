Coronation Street viewers have slammed the ITV soap – labelling it "disgusting" and "disgraceful" –after the song Bye Bye Baby played in the background ahead of Michelle Connor's stillbirth.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that something seemed a little off during the episode, as Michelle was rushed to hospital during Leanne Tillsley's baby shower, but not before the Rovers Return jukebox belted out the inappropriately named track by 1970s pop band Bay City Rollers.

It appeared insensitive to viewers as they're aware that Kym Marsh's character is about to suffer a stillbirth on Wednesday's (11 January) episode.

Many took to Twitter over the on-screen mishap, with one person stating: "Anyone else notice Coronation Street playing "Bye bye baby" while Michelle was loosing her baby... #wtf".

Another person added: "They really don't know that "Bye Bye Baby" could be the right song to play right now #CoronationStreet".

While a third put: "Bye bye baby in the background in rovers is quite inappropriate #coronationstreet". One user dubbed it as "disgraceful" from the soap, stating: "Bye bye baby on in the Rovers whilst Michelle's having a miscarriage? Disgraceful #corrie."

And while Michelle's miscarriage storyline is a tough subject to address, it's even more emotional for actress Marsh, as she suffered a similar tragedy in real life when her son Archie died after being born premature in 2009.

Marsh said previously: "In the end I felt it was an important story to tell to raise awareness of something which affects thousands of women every year.

"I have had to go to some very dark places while filming, but my family, friends and colleagues have been incredible. Losing a child is something that never leaves you so to revisit those feelings was challenging.

"Coronation Street ensured that I had a counsellor to go to after filming the scenes, but for me the best tonic after a hugely emotional day was to go home to my kids and be reminded of how lucky I am to have them," she added.

Coronation Street continues on ITV on Wednesday at 7.30pm.