Georgia May Foote's character on Coronation Street, Katy Armstrong, will be killed off in a shock move by bosses.

A possible return for Foote, 26, has been thrown out the window – and Corrie producers won't even show her character's death on screen. They'll leave it to a character on the soap to announce that she has died in a car crash, The Sun reports.

Scenes next week will show her ex-boyfriend Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) – the father of her son Joseph – learn of her death while in hospital himself for an infection.

Sinead will then arrive with the devastating news and he discharges himself, with a source saying: "As Katy, Georgia was really popular with Corrie fans and had some big storylines. But bosses have clearly decided that she has no future in the soap, and have ruled out a return by killing her off.

"You might have thought they would show such a well-known character being written out on screen but that wasn't to be."

Foote rose to fame on Grange Hill, in which she starred from 2005 to 2008, and subsequently landed a role on the ITV soap opera from 2010 to her departure in 2015. She went on to be a runner-up on the BBC ballroom series Strictly Come Dancing with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, who she had a relationship with until August 2016.

She said of the show: "I have made friends for life on Strictly Come Dancing – even with Giovanni. Even if we hadn't ended up together, we would have ended up being friends for life."

Speaking about her time on the talent series, she said: "Strictly was such a lovely environment, everyone says it's cheesy that it's like a big, family but it really is."

Foote is now dating male model George Alsford.