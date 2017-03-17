Kym Marsh's character on Coronation Street has had a rough few months with her miscarriage and marriage breakdown to Steve McDonald.

The cobbles' Michelle Connor has taken a battering as far as storylines go in recent times, but the former Hear'Say singer claims that things are looking up for the Weatherfield pin-up.

Marsh, 40, has claimed that after a few unhappy storylines, things will take a more positive turn for Michelle in the near future.

She said: "She went a bit off the rails for a while, we saw evil Michelle and I don't blame her, to be honest.

"What comes next is another journey for Michelle, it's a long one which you'll have to stay watching but I"m sure you'll see some happiness for her at some point."

She added: "There could be something with Robert, I think people are warming to the idea of them together," The Mirror reports.

Marsh has played Connor since 2006 and won critical acclaim for the harrowing stillbirth storyline which mimicked her own personal experience. After she and husband Jamie Lomas announced they were expecting a baby in 2009, their son, Archie Jay Lomas, was born 18 weeks early on 11 February and died moments after birth.

In January this year, Marsh's onscreen character gave birth to a stillborn son, Ruairi, at 23 weeks in devastating scenes with husband Steve, played by Simon Gregson.

She also recently revealed that she paid her own special tribute to her son in the soap during an acceptance speech at Tuesday's (13 March) TRIC awards.

She said: "The chain I'm wearing now is the chain you saw Michelle wrap around Ruairi's wrist, but my children bought me this for Mother's Day last year to represent Archie.

"It's the exact same chain, so that was a really poignant moment for me. I've worn this as Michelle since my children gave it to me, so it was a coincidence really in a sense that they wanted Michelle to wrap it around the wrist of the baby."

Coronation Street continues tonight (17 March) at 7.30pm.