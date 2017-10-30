Soap actor Bruno Langley has been formally charged after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by him at a music venue in Manchester.

Langley, best known for playing Todd Grimshaw in ITV's Coronation Street, is accused of two counts of sexual assault and will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on 28 November 2017 to face the charges.

Police launched an investigation after receiving a report woman in her 30s had been sexually assaulted at the Band on the Wall venue on Swan Street in the Northern Quarter.

ITV confirmed that Langley, 34, is no longer a cast member of Coronation Street following an internal inquiry into the allegations.

He said: "Sadly, I will no longer be working on Coronation Street. Acting on the show has been the fulfilment of a personal dream.

"Playing the role of Todd Grimshaw since I was 17 years old has been a huge part of my life, and an absolute honour.

"I would like to thank all of my friends who work on the show for their love, friendship and support during this extremely difficult period."

He added: "I will make a further statement in due course, and when I am able to do so."

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "A man has been charged after a woman was sexually assaulted at a music venue in Manchester.

"Bruno Langley (21/03/1983), of Sandiway Place, Altrincham has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 28 November 2017.

"At around 1am on Sunday 1st October 2017, police received a report that a woman in her 30s had been sexually assaulted at a music venue on Swan Street in the Northern Quarter."