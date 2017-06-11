Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh has got in touch with the police after learning that a sex tape and intimate pictures involving her have allegedly made it online. The incident that came just before Marsh's appearance at the British Soap Awards is being treated by the police as a case of "revenge porn".

The X-rated video of the British soap star was allegedly taken while she was in a relationship.

"Kym is absolutely sickened that someone has put these photos in the public domain. She made a report to the police as soon as she was made aware of it and is desperate for them to find the person who is responsible," a source told The Sun.

According to the publication's source, the police are treating this as a "case of revenge porn" and treating it very "seriously".

"Kym has done nothing wrong, so she is horrified to be in this position. This is a nightmare for her," the insider added.

This is the second time the actress has become a victim of a nude photo leak since her "devastating" experience almost a year back. The actress, who is currently in a relationship with Matt Baker, was left "horrified" when it emerged that someone had tried to sell her sex tape and explicit pictures to the highest bidder.

The 57-second video reportedly showed the actress in the buff performing a sex act with a man who is believed to be her partner at the time.

"Kym is understandably horrified at the claims made in today's newspaper," the 40-year-old actress' reps said at the time. Later, the Corrie star herself spoke about the private videos and photos insisting that she wanted strict action against the person responsible for the leak.

"I felt immediately sick to my stomach and was extremely upset — it's been devastating for me and my family," Marsh told OK magazine. "It's really important that whoever is behind this is caught. It's been one of the worst weeks of my life and I won't rest until the person is caught."

With the latest leak, Marsh joins the long list of celebrity photo leak victims that include Hollywood A-listers such as Sienna Miller, Emma Watson, Miley Cyrus and Amanda Seyfried among others.