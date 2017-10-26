British actor Bruno Langley, better known to his fans as Todd Grimshaw from Coronation Street, is facing some serious charges after it emerged that a woman has accused him of sexual assault. The alleged incident is said to have taken place at Manchester's Band on the Wall nightclub, and ITV was reportedly informed about the complaint.

Although, investigations were underway following a formal complaint filed by woman, so far, the police were believed to be not involved in the case. But a new report by The Sun confirmed on Wednesday (25 October) that the officials will now be looking into the assault report.

"At around 1am on Sunday, 1st October 2017, police received a report a woman in her 30s had been sexually assaulted at an entertainment venue. Inquires are ongoing and no arrests have been made," a spokeswoman for the Greater Manchester Police was quoted by the publication.

According to sources, the 34-year-old actor is being charged of sexual misconduct, after a woman in her 30s levelled accusations against him, alleging that he acted inappropriately. Langley has strenuously denied the claims, but sources added that he is ready to co-operate for the investigation.

"Bruno is yet to be contacted by police but if he was he would co-operate fully," Mail Online reported.

The allegations of misconduct have left the Doctor Who actor "devastated".

"He's very upset at the allegations but the police are treating the matter very seriously and have formally become involved," The Sun's source said, adding, "At this stage, everything is very unclear and, of course, Bruno needs the opportunity to respond to what has been claimed, so nobody is jumping to any conclusions."