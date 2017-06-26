Kylie Jenner as long revelled in her sex kitten status, with many provocative Instagram shots showing her in just lingerie.

But one theme in her professionally photographed shots shows the 19-year-old smoking, as pictures of Jenner and suspicious looking cigarettes have become a more frequent fixture.

Jenner is one of the world's most influential teenagers with an Instagram following of 95.5m, and millions of young women aspire to be like her, buying her make-up products from Kylie Cosmetics to emulate her plumped-lip look.

So it was hardly a surprise when people criticised the young reality star for posting a black and white shot of herself topless with full make-up and smoking a cigarette that appeared to be a marijuana joint.

One fan wrote on Twitter: "Can someone tell @KylieJenner smoking cigarettes isn't cute" as another put: "It's corrupted af that ppl like Kylie Jenner can post pics smoking weed while so many PoC are incarcerated for marijuana possession".

A third added: "Kylie Jenner posted a photo to IG smoking a j. That means I need to do the same right?"

Another follower appeared to idolise Jenner's smoking, tweeting: "Kylie Jenner smoking weird in her bed naked while someone fixes her hair is honestly goals I can't handle it."

The shot is not the first time Jenner has glamourised smoking on Instagram. Earlier this month, older supermodel sister Kendall Jenner, 21, posted a snap of the youngster holding a cigarette in another black and white shot, with the aspiring photographer captioning it: "f/w17 by me".

Jenner appears to be following in her older half-sister Khloe Kardashian's footsteps, who was recently filmed smoking what appeared to be marijuana on a family holiday. None of the other Kardashian/Jenner clan are known to smoke.

Since splitting from boyfriend of three years Tyga earlier this year, Jenner has been romantically linked to rapper Travis Scott, who she is reportedly falling for.

The pair had a chat about trust issues, with Hollywood Life reporting: "They had a long talk about cheating when they first starting seriously dating and both agreed that it's a total deal breaker, and that a relationship has to be based on complete trust."