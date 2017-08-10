3/4 A misplaced apostrophe has cost Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council almost Â£1200. Should good grammar come at any cost? pic.twitter.com/9DkaEpLWwt

A rogue apostrophe has ended up costing one council more than £1,000. A billboard in Northern Ireland advertising a Charles Dickens' play contained the punctuation in the wrong place, forcing the council to reprint all the promotional material associated with the performance.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Councils all fell foul of the error when they published a billboard for "Charles Dicken's Great Expectations", which should have read 'Charles Dickens' Great Expectations.'

The performance took place on 21 July at Solitude Park in Banbridge, but the printing gaffe has only just emerged.

The council spent £140 on correcting 48 sheets, £95 on delivering additional leaflets, £295 on reprinting advertising boards, £332 on flyers and posters and £290 on a window vinyl.

On social media, there were mixed reactions to the mistake including some who lamented the standards of education.

On Twitter, Alex Magill said: "Poor grammar & spelling is now commonplace all around us. Basic English seems to be optional."

Others pointed out that these sort of errors happen all the time, one person tweeted that the Kennebec Journal in the US, published their front page on Tuesday 9 August, with Donald Trump's warning to North Korea threatening "fire and furry" instead of 'fury'.

Alan in Belfast was however not too bothered tweeting: "I think I'd have let that one slip past & saved the cost if the council had to bear the cost of the reprinting & the designer wasn't liable."