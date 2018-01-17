A Russian couple are facing trial after being accused of raping their own 12-year-old daughter. The married couple are accused of paedophilia after forcing their daughter to become their "sex slave".

The couple allegedly subjected their daughter to horrifying and frequent sexual abuse between December 2016 and March 2017. The father, who has not been identified, is accused of raping his daughter, usually with his wife in the same bed, "every other day".

The girl's mother, who is accused of sexually "torturing" the girl with an "artificial penis," allegedly told police: "Better us than some maniac."

The woman told investigators she had been raped as a 13-year-old. She and her husband agreed to "train their daughter in advance for adult life," she told police.

The ongoing abuse was discovered when the girl went to a doctor with "problems concerning her periods". Doctors then found that she was "not a virgin". She later told investigators she was being sexually abused.

The girl's parents allegedly confessed to the abuse they inflicted on her. They reportedly believed "it was better for the child to lose her virginity with her own father" than in any other way.

They forced the child to sleep in the same bed as them and would sexually attack her. Her mother also admitted they forced the girl to participate in "threesomes" with her parents.

The girl's grandmother and great-grandmother living with the family but allegedly had no idea she was being sexually abused.

The parents, both 34, have been remanded in custody in Volgograd and face up to 20 years in jail if convicted. They have been stripped of their parental rights and will not be allowed to raise their child, The Daily Mail reported.