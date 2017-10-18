A Bridlington couple arrested after being caught on CCTV having sex at a Domino's outlet avoided a jail sentence for the offence but were barred from spending nights together for six months as punishment.

"You were both very close to going to prison," chairman of the bench Charles Davis told Daniella Hirst and Craig Smith at the hearing at Scarborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday (17 October).

Davis noted that their offence was "brazen" and caused "potential harm" to the "public who were outraged after the CCTV was released on social media". He also said that they were also under the influence of alcohol while committing the offence.

The video, which was also played at the court as evidence, showed Hirst first performing oral sex on her partner at the Domino's outlet on Castle Road in Scarborough and then both romping at the counter with staff working on the other side and delivery boys going in and out of the outlet.

Hirst, 29, of Gypsey Road, Bridlington, had pleaded guilty to outraging public decency at a September hearing, while Smith, 31, of Field Road, Bridlington, was found guilty of the same offence following a 30-minute long trial.

Announcing the verdict, the Magistrates told the couple that their offence was serious enough for a jail sentence, but instead, they opted to give them community orders. The couple will remain under curfew between 7pm and 7am for 23 weeks at separate addresses and will be monitored by electronic tags, the court order stated, according to the Daily Telegraph. The orders also included a rehabilitation activity for both — 10 days for Hirst and 15 days for Smith.

Smith was also ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work.