Beyonce has allowed a rare insight into her private life by sharing a set of outfit shots which also featured her husband Jay-Z.

The 36-year-old US singer channelled a sports luxe vibe in a red zip-up dress featuring long sleeves that fell down to the ankles, taken from Valentino's Resort 2018 collection.

Queen Bey put her own spin on the otherwise conservative dress by zipping it low enough to present her cleavage as she scraped her hair up into a high ponytail and accessorised with an elegant necklace, shades and red quilted handbag.

One shot shows the Formation singer in a corridor while her 47-year-old husband Jay-Z wraps his arm around her waist, looking much more casual than his wife in a grey T-shirt, green trousers and a baseball cap.

Another shot of the couple shows the rapper affectionately gazing at her as the mother-of-three looks away.

Beyonce's fans were quick to comment on the shots, with one person writing: "Parents." Another remarked: "Couple goals".

A third added somewhat unimpressed: "Look at jayZ looking at beyonce like a piece of chicken ❤️❤️❤️".

Beyonce also showed off her statement jewellery for her going-out ensemble, with a ring dedicated to her children Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir Carter with letters of their first names on her wedding finger. She also sported a pair of gold hoop earrings which featured the word "chunky" on them.

The former Destiny's Child singer gave birth just three months ago and has been keen to show off her dramatic weight loss thanks to the help of Soul Cycle classes. The indoor cycling classes burn up to 600 calories per session and she has been spotted exercising during and after her pregnancy.

The singer and her rapper husband Jay-Z are notoriously private, but it appears Queen Bey is bending the rules by frequently sharing updates about her romantic date nights with her music mogul husband on social media.