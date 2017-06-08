A man who filmed his girlfriend having sex with a bull mastiff named Tank was warned by a judge not to "do it again" after a hearing in Leeds.

Michael Smith, 64, filmed Gwen Kerr, 55, having sex with a dog twice and passed the camcorder footage onto social services on 27 May last year saying he was concerned about Kerr's welfare.

The social worker then passed the video onto police and Smith was found guilty at Leeds Crown Court after he denied aiding and abetting, counselling or procuring intercourse with an animal.

Smith, from Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, also denied a second charge of possessing extreme pornographic images but was found guilty of all charges by jury after trial and handed a suspended jail sentence.

His on/off girlfriend pleaded guilty to having sex with an animal at an earlier hearing and Smith was handed a 12-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months and gave Kerr a conditional discharge for 12 months.

Sentencing the pair, James Spencer QC said according to the Huddersfield Examiner: "I'm quite satisfied, Michael Smith, you were the organiser and root cause of this particular offending.

"You used and abused your friend Gwen Kerr to be the object of this sexual activity so you must bear the principal blame. Don't do it again."

For the crown Mark McKone said: "This defendant (Kerr) effectively had sexual intercourse with a dog. Mr Smith took a video film of that dog."

During his trial that concluded in May Smith said he only "filmed it because it was strange" and that it was merely an example of Kerr's increasingly strange behaviour, and not for sexual gratification.

Smith also denied making two four-minute films saying he only filmed once although this was rejected by the judge.

McKone said that Smith had 10 previous convictions for 40 offences, although none of a similar nature to this charge. Smith was also told to pay a £115 ($149) surcharge and Kerr a £20 surcharge.