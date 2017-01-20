The guests at the Hotel Rigopiano, on the Apennine Mountains in Italy, were mostly couples and families looking to enjoy a few days of holiday and relax in the four-star resort.

Rescue operations have been working through the night to free those trapped under the snow and rubble of the hotel, hit by an avalanche in the evening of 18 January. Eight people, including two children, were rescued on the morning of 20 January, after spending 43 hours trapped.

One woman and her daughter managed to light a fire to keep warm, Italian news agency Ansa reported. Four lifeless bodies were recovered overnight, the newspaper Corriere della Sera reported.

It remains unclear who are the victims and the survivors of the tragedy. This article will be updated with the latest information that comes through.

Below is the list of the people who were registered at the hotel and are now feared missing. Two people, Paola Tomassini and Marco Vagnarelli, 42, do not appear in the list as they may have checked-out already when the avalanche struck. Their families fear for their lives as they have not heard from them since Wednesday (18 January) lunchtime.

Giampaolo Parete, 38, survived the avalanche as he had left the hotel to collect painkillers for his wife. "I am alive because I had to go to fetch something in my car. When the avalanche hit the hotel, I was buried in the snow, but I managed to get out of it. The car was not buried, so that's where I waited for the rescue staff to arrive," he said. His wife Adriana and two children, six-year-old Ludovica and seven-year-old Gianfilippo, rescued in the afternoon of 20 January, Ansa reported.

Husband and wife Luciano Caporale, 54 and Silvana Angelucci, 46, were supposed to have left the hotel on 17 January, but the adverse weather conditions delayed their departure. They own a hairdressing salon in the town of Castel Frentano. "We are all worried, let's hope this story ends well," the town mayor Gabriele D'Angelo told the local press. "We don't have any news at the moment and we are all hanging by a thread of hope".

The Hotel Rigopiano guests now missing:

Adriana Parete and her two children Ludovica, six, Gianfilippo, seven

Silvana Angelucci 46, and Luciano Caporale, 54

Domenico di Michelangelo, 40, Marina Serraiocco 36, and 9-year-old Samuel

Stefano Feniello 28, and Francesca Bronzi, 25

Valentina Cicioni 32 and Giampaolo Matrone 33

Claudio Baldini and Sara Angelozzi

Marco Tanda, 25 and Jessica Tinari, 25

Vincenzo Forti 25 and Giorgia Galassi 22

Piero di Pietro, 53 and Rosa Barbara Nobilio, 51

Tobia Foresta, 60

Bianca Iudicone, 50

Adriana Vranceau, 43

Sebastano di Carlo, 49

Nadia Acconciamessa, 47

Hotel staff:

Emanuele Bonifazi, 31

Alessandro Ricetti, 33

Ilaria Di Biase, 22

Cecilia Martella

Luana Biferi

Roberto del Rosso