Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch has been asked about his originalist views of the US constitution, in particular the possibility of a woman becoming president.

During his confirmation hearing, Gorsuch was asked by Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar on the original wording of the constitution.

Klobuchar said: "When the Constitution refers 30-something times to 'his' or 'he' when describing the president of the United States, you would see that as, 'Well back then they actually thought a woman could be president even though women couldn't vote?'"

Gorsuch responded: "Senator, um, I'm not looking to take us back to quill pens and horse and buggies."

But pressed further on the same line of questioning, Gorsuch responded he did believe women could hold the highest office in the country.

"Of course women can be president of the United States," Gorsuch said in comments carried by The Hill.

"I'm a father of two daughters and I hope one of them turns out to be president of the United States."

Former president Barack Obama attempted to appoint his nominee Judge Merrick Garland to the seat last year, following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, but he was blocked by Republicans.

California Senator Dianne Feinstein said during the hearing on Monday (20 March) that she is "deeply disappointed disappointed it's under these circumstances that we begin these hearings."

In her opening remarks, Feinstein also raised the issue of Gorsuch's originalist views during the hearing, when she expressed concern over what his views might mean.

"[The constitution is] a framework on which to build," she said in comments carried by Town Hall. "I firmly believe the Constitution is a living document that evolves as our country evolves."