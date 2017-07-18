A London paramedic has described the moment she was attacked with a noxious substance while responding to a 999 call.

The 32-year-old woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was flagged down by three men who appeared to be distressed in a car in Tottenham, North London.

When the paramedic approached the men, the trio pulled bandanas over their faces and spayed her in the face with a liquid – which was not acid – that caused irritation to her face, chest and neck.

The attack occurred while the paramedic was responding to a report of a man suffering from chest pains.

She told the Daily Mail: "It was terrifying. This was so cowardly. It is my job to help people. I was on my way to help a patient and I stopped because I am caring and I thought they needed my help.

"They have taken away my trust. What they've done is horrific in so many ways. It was premeditated and it delayed a patient getting treatment. It took a paramedic off the road that night.

"And yet if one my attackers were hurt, I would still treat them because that is the job."

The incident occurred following a spate of incident attacks in the capital, including five people who were spayed in the face with acid in less than 90 minutes across north and east London.

Assistant director of operations at London Ambulance Service, Peter Rhodes, said: "We have reported this incident to the police and will do everything in our power to make sure those responsible are identified and convicted for this senseless attack."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.