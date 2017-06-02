Craig Mackinlay, the Conservative candidate for South Thanet, has been charged by the CPS over his 2015 election expenses.

In the last general election, Mackinlay beat then Ukip leader Nigel Farage in the Kent constituency – but questions were soon raised regarding alleged overspending.

He, along with two others, have been charged with offences under the Representation of the People Act 1983.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on the 4 July.

Mackinlay is standing for re-election in next week's general election.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

