Shashank Manohar stepped down as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) with immediate effect on 15 March. The former Board of Cricket Control in India (BBCI) president cited personal reasons behind his decision to resign from the top job.

The 59-year-old was elected unopposed as ICC's first independent chairman in May 2016 and had signed to serve a two-year term. However, Manohar decided to end his time with cricket's governing body and offered his resignation to chief executive David Richardson.

In his resignation letter, he thanked all the directors, the management and staff for supporting him during his tenure as ICC chairman.

"I have tried to do my best and have tried to be fair and impartial in deciding matters in the functioning of the Board and in matters related to Member Boards along with the able support of all Directors," Manohar wrote, according to ESPN Cricinfo.

"However, for personal reasons it is not possible for me to hold the august office of ICC Chairman and hence I am tendering my resignation as Chairman with immediate effect. I take this opportunity to thank all the Directors, the Management and staff of ICC for supporting me wholeheartedly. I wish ICC all the very best and hope it achieves greater heights in future," he added.

Manohar's role as the ICC chief saw him being responsible to reduce the influence the Big Three – the BCCI, Cricket Australia (CA) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) – had on the governing body. He served as BCCI president from 2008 to 2011 and was re-elected in October 2015, following the passing of former president Jagmohan Dalmiya.