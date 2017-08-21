A couple has been handed down sentences two weeks apart after admitting to a spate of robberies across Essex and east London.

37-year-old Lindsay Hilden was jailed for three years on Friday, 18 August - two weeks after her partner and accomplish, 43-year-old Peter Flowers was given almost ten years for a series of charges related to the burglaries.

Essex Police said that there were reports of burglaries in nine locations: Aveley, Canvey Island, Chadwell Heath, Ilford, Grays, Rainham, Romford, Stanford-le Hope and Westcliff; at least 40 of which occured between 13 December 2016 and 1 February 2017 were linked to Hilden and Flowers.

Both were arrested near the scene of a burglary in Chadwell Heath on 1 February. Hilden was sentenced to three years for burglary and conspiracy to burgle while Flowers was given six years for conspiracy to burgle, three years for burglary, a month of possession of an offensive weapon, 42 days for driving while disqualified, 21 days for failing to stop and seven days for possession of cocaine.

Essex Police said the sentences would run concurrently. "Today's sentence marks the end of a complex investigation that involved 40 investigations involving over 60 victims who suffered at the hands of two prolific burglars," investigating officer, PC Michael Brimfield said.

"Hilden, like Flowers, has shown no remorse for her actions throughout this case. They left a trail of destruction as they carried out a large number of burglaries over a short period of time, most of which occurred during the festive period.

"As this case comes to its conclusion, I would like to extend my thanks to everyone involved with this case. I hope both sentences offer some justice to their victims," Brimfield said.

Both Hilden and Flowers were described as being of no fixed address.