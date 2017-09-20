UFC women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg is not interested in locking horns with Ronda Rousey anymore, at least in the octagon.

A fight between the two female fighters has long been a dream bout for MMA fans with the duo going back and forth with each other in the past.

However, Rousey has not been seen in the octagon since her crushing loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December 2016.

Having said to be unofficially retired, many are not expecting to see the "Rowdy" back in the octagon ever again, ending any hopes of a meeting with Cyborg.

However, her coach Edmond Tarverdyan recently claimed a comeback fight might be possible, adding that he would like his pupil to face Cyborg, who would be too "slow" for Rousey.

Cyborg though, claims to have only been interested in fighting Rousey when she was at the top of her game.

"If Ronda wants to come back for a fight, I believe it's better for her to fight Miesha Tate. I'm in another stage of my career. I wanted to fight Ronda when she was psychologically well and confident," Cyborg said, as quoted on MMAFighting.

The Brazilian has not completely ruled out a meeting with Rousey either. With the former women's bantamweight champion heavily expected to make a move to the WWE, Cyborg is willing to face her inside the squared circle.

"Now, if she wants to make a good fight for the fans, we can make it at WWE," Cyborg added. "It would fit perfectly [for her] to go to Hollywood, and for me would be another challenge in my career."

"And something brilliant, her coach [Edmond] would fit perfectly in her corner in WWE, he's nothing but a joke."